New stingrays arrive at the Dubuque National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium has welcomed new stingrays to their Delta after an alarm malfunction led to the death of eight stingrays in December.
A malfunction with the alarm system failed to alert staff to an issue with the tank's supersaturation levels. The tank became oversaturated with oxygen, leading to their deaths. No alarm notification was sent out to staff as expected in instances like this.
Only one Cownose Ray was in stable condition at the time of the accident, and has since recovered.
The necropsy results confirmed that the stingrays in the Delta died of gas bubble disease, which is comparable with decompression sickness in humans.
On January 18, the staff welcomed additional Cownose Rays that were raised in human care from a regional Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) facility. The new additions to the Delta were watched closely as they acclimated to the new environment.
The alarm system has since been replaced, and additional stingrays are in the process of being transferred.
“Animal health and welfare is one of our top priorities at our facility,” said Abby Urban, Curator of Living Collections, in a press release.
Urban continued, “These animals came from a touch tank at the previous facility, and we expect them to acclimate to our campus well. The animals’ acclimation is being evaluated by the Living Collections team and veterinarian, and their progress will determine when stingray touch experiences can be offered again.”
The Delta was closed on Friday to allow the animals to adjust to the new environment.