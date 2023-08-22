New school program in Dubuque offering childcare services

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Parents struggling to find childcare in Dubuque may soon get some relief through a new program at many elementary schools.
Dubuque Schools is partnering with Champions Kindercare, a nationwide childcare company. They will provide before-and-after-school care to their youngest students.
Beginning Wednesday, Champions will be offering care at 9 of the district's 11 elementary schools. Staff with the program tell KWWL they'll be providing both before and after school care for as many students that apply.
Staff say their programming will primarily consist of homework assistance, as well as their own recreational and physical activities. They plan to hold programming at the schools, either in a classroom or the school's gym.
Dubuque reached out to partner with the program after seeing its success at the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City School districts.
Setarta Sous, Regional Manager for Kindercare in Dubuque, says there will be no limit to how many students they can take.
Sous said, "We staff based off of those ratios, so as many families that we get registered in our programs, that’s where we’ll base our staffing needs at each individual school. So there is no capacity at any one of our schools.”
Sous says they will also offer care on non-school days during the week. However, she says that pricing will vary on what scholarships each family qualifies for.
Registration is open for these programs. It is limited to the students at the schools with Champions programming, which do not include Eisenhower or Carver Elementary.
Students involved in the program can be dropped off as early as 6:00 a.m. and can be picked up as late as 6:00 p.m.