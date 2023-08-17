New role could oversee Dubuque County opioid settlement funds

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa is set to receive millions of dollars from national settlements with opioid manufacturers, and Dubuque County is considering adding a new role to manage that money.
Dubuque County has so far received around $539,000 through opioid settlements. Officials with the Area Substance Abuse Council hope that the county uses the money to launch outreach programs.
Cassandra Collins says that it's difficult to deliver resources to some of the people that need it most, including people experiencing homelessness. Without longer term outreach, Collins believes that many people will continue to struggle.
Collins told KWWL, "That’s where we see the legal involvement. That’s where we see the high rates of homelessness, we see the high rates of individuals not gaining basic primary care or dental care - and having just very basic needs met.”
Collins says that it's also difficult to deliver resources and help those in need in rural areas.
In 2022, the Iowa Attorney General's Office signed on to five new settlements with manufacturers and pharmacies. Iowa could receive up to $345M under those agreements.