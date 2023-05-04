New report shows Dubuque Police have room to improve around racial disparity in arrests

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A new report from a Dubuque non-profit reveals that black people are 16.5 times more likely to be arrested in the city for violent offenses than white people. The data from the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque shows this is an improvement from 2014 when it was 45 times more likely.
That report can be read below.
When KWWL spoke with members of the Dubuque community and Police Department, nobody was happy with the disparity in arrests as it stands today, but everyone recognized that progress is being made.
Anthony Allen is the President of Dubuque's NAACP branch. Allen recognized, "45 in 2014 is a lot. 16 is a lot. But it has went down."
Allen believes that the Dubuque Police are trying to improve, but says there's still a ways to go.
He said, “There’s still young men, young people in the community. They continue to tell me things are not going as good as they should. Police are still bothering them. They’re still being arrested for minute things.”
The data comes from the series of snapshot reports the Community foundation of Greater Dubuque has been releasing every month. This one focuses on safe neighborhoods.
Part of the report focuses on racial disparity in arrests for violent crime in the city. Police Chief Jeremy Jensen says there's more to these crimes than just the numbers.
Jensen said, "A lot of them, like the part one crimes, they’re pretty much reactionary for us. We’re getting called to those. We’re not the ones self initiating any of that. So when we look at that we also start looking at are we making sure that we’re charging fairly."
Chief Jensen says there's no easy answer to why the disparity exists, but it's one they've been focusing on at every level.
Chief Jensen further explained, “You know racism, overt racism, that’s pretty obvious. But the bias part of that, and particularly implicit bias... so getting officers to understand, when we hire them we actually do part of that right from the get go. We do emotional intelligence, so they know what they’re bringing to the table, trying to get them aware of their own bias.”
Allen says that he's seen a change for the better in the police force over the last decade, however, he says that work still needs to continue.
Allen added, “They’re working fairly toward not having those implicit biases happen more, but that’s hard to fight. For anyone.”
According to Chief Jensen, the work to combat those biases is going to continue well into the future.