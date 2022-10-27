New report finds major disparities in Dubuque's housing access for low income and minority households

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque found that, according to data from the US Census and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the minority population in Dubuque is disproportionately hurt by the city's housing crunch.
The "housing snapshot" compiles the data from federal sources with local information gained from conversations and survey responses garnered through October. The report finds that minority populations across the board in Dubuque are less likely to own a home than white people.
African Americans are one of the most impacted, with only 9% of the city’s population currently owning a home, compared to 67% of the white population.
Alex Braum, who managed the report, says while Dubuque has initiatives in place to address the issue, there is still more to do.
“When we say hey this data shows there is a problem, are we coming back five years later and sayings look we’ve made improvements," Braum said. "There have been improvements, but the data and the conversations show, not enough to satisfy our residents.”
It’s not just minority communities either. In the last five years people who make 30% or lower of the median income of the area have increased by over 20%, while affordable housing for that income level has dropped by a quarter.
This is just the first part to a wider equity profile the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque is trying to create on the city. It's the foundation's second equity report they've created on the city. The first was made in 2015, and originally they'd intended to do the next one in 2020, but Covid-19 made them postpone.
“The equity profile is really a way to share data and information with the public and then get their input on how they’re experiencing diversity, inclusion and equity in different sectors in Dubuque,” Nancy VanMilligen said.
VanMilligen is the President and CEO of the foundation. She says the equity profile is an all encompassing report that covers seven different aspects of Dubuque. Housing, workforce, education, health, transportation, arts, and safety.
VanMilligen says the end goal is help create a game plan to improve where Dubuque is lacking.
“Fortunately we did this in 2015. This is very intentional, so we have baseline data," she said. "So we’re able to look back where were we in 2015 and what does it look like now," VanMilligen said.
A part of figuring that out is by garnering community response through a series of discussions and surveys they hold over a month, before producing a snapshot report on the topic. This month’s "housing snapshot" highlighted the disparities seen between minority communities and low income households on access to affordable housing. However, only 44 people responded to the local surveys.
Alex Braum, who managed the report says it’s integral for more people to engage in the process.
“I really encourage people to come out to the conversations," Braum said. "To express their voice, to make sure they’re identifying what topics they want covered, and what their lived experiences are.”
November's topic is education. The first community conversation is being held Thursday October 27 at Steeple Square in Dubuque. The conversation will go from 5:30pm to 7:00pm.