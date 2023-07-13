New report finds immigrants are a major factor in Iowa's future growth

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A new 150-page report released this week found that almost half of all population growth in Dubuque has been from immigrants, with that contribution being even larger for the entirety of Iowa.
The Community Foundation of Dubuque created this report over the last three years, creating a full assessment on immigration in northeast Iowa. The full report can be read here.
After three years of discussion, research and community outreach, the Community Foundation has found that the future growth of Iowa is going to be with immigrants. The vast majority of growth in the area over the last decade has been from outside of the United States.
According to U.S. Census data, since 2010 people born in the state of Iowa have consistently been moving out faster than American-born citizens are moving in/being born here. In that same time, immigrants moving into Iowa from outside of the country have increased exponentially.
Over the last decade in Dubuque, immigrants have made up 20% of the county's growth, and 46% of the city's growth. Alex Baum, Director of Advocacy, Data and Learning for the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, says that with these new communities moving in Dubuque needs to adapt.
Baum said, "That brings a lot of dynamism, a lot of great opportunities but we need to be intentional about it and we need to be prepared so that every family, when they come in to our region, is able to thrive and to succeed.”
To help them succeed, Baum says that the report goes over a multitude of barriers and successes the region has with its immigrant communities. It lists out several possible ideas that can help further integrate these communities into the wider Dubuque area.
For context, one of Dubuque's fastest growing immigrant populations are people from the U.S. Marshall Islands. According to U.S. Census data, Dubuque is one of the largest population centers for U.S. Marshallese citizens in the country, and is the largest in the Midwest.