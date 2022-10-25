New Iowa Education Department report shows majority of students feel emotionally unsafe in school for second year in a row

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Last year the Iowa Department of Education added a new category in their annual School Performance Profiles. Voluntary Responses to a Conditions for Learning survey is available to all Iowan students between 3rd to 12th grade. If these responses were a report card, for the second year in a row Iowa would be failing.
School Performance Profiles are meant to help inform schools across the state what areas they need improvement. The survey covers the how positively students view their learning environment. The responses are separated into five categories:
Physical Safety
Student to Student Relations
Expectations and Boundaries
Student to Adult Relations
Emotional Safety
The Conditions for Learning survey asks students a series of questions going over these topics. The percentage is then based on the amount of students that gave positive responses to the questions in these categories.
In last year's report, responses from the Third to Fifth grade were taken but not shown in the final data. For Sixth to Twelfth graders however, the data shows a drop in all categories.
Adult to Student and Student to Student relations both dropped below 40%. Going from about 42% and 44% respectively to about 38% and 36%. Even Physical Safety saw a drop, where in 2021 sitting at 55%, the majority of students had a positive view of their physical safety in school. Now it's at 48% of grades six through twelve.
Data from the responses of Third to Fifth grade students shows overall they have a much better view of their school environment than the older group of students. However Emotional Safety is the exception. The category is the lowest for both groups of students, with the older students reporting just about 23% feeling positively. It's worse for younger students, sitting at just 19.35% of students.
“This is a reflection of where they’re coming into our schools as a whole," Lisa TeBockhorst said. "So it really identifies at a need level, where we can beef up those supports.”
TeBockhorst is Dubuque’s Executive Director of Elementary Education. In Dubuque, the breakdown of the Conditions of Learning survey followed the state trends pretty closely. TeBockhorst says a lot of those low numbers are coming from students struggles adjusting to more social situations.
To combat this she says they introduced Second Step curriculum to their elementary schools.
“It really talks about emotional regulation, expressing oneself, all those skills that really support them in good decision making,” she said.
TeBockhorst says they’re looking into adding similar curriculum to middle schools as well as build off what the brain health rooms are already doing at their high schools.
However, she says it’s a goal the district will be continuing to work on as they get more data.
“Schools are always about continuous improvement," TeBockhorst said. "So everytime we get data it’s that reflective process of taking that data, what other data sets do we need. It’s connecting with a student, connecting with a family, and then moving forward.”