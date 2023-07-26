 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected Thursday and Friday
afternoons.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Thursday to 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

New Dubuque Archbishop tears up as community welcomes him home

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Pope Francis appointed a new Archbishop of the Dubuque Archdiocese. They announced on Wednesday that the Bishop of Davenport, Thomas Zinkula, would be taking on the role in October.

The Most Reverend Thomas Zinkula is a native of Mount Vernon, but he started his pastoral career in Dubuque. He said on Wednesday that it feels like a return to home for him.

Archbishop elect Zinkula got his start as a lawyer, earning a law degree from the University of Iowa. He practiced for several years before going to theology school in Washington D.C.

He was anointed a priest in Dubuque in 1990. Following this, he served at several parishes including Dubuque, Cedar Rapids and Rickardsville before being appointed as Bishop of Davenport in 2017.

Zinkula broke out in tears as he talked about how he felt that he had returned home.

Zinkula said, " I nonetheless am overjoyed to receive the appointment to return to my home diocese.” 

He says that he hopes to learn from people when he takes on the role of Archbishop, but says that outreach to younger people will be a priority.

Archbishop elect Zinkula will remain in his role as Bishop of Davenport for a few more months before officially taking on duties in Dubuque. He'll be officially installed on October 18.

The previous leader of the Archdiocese of Dubuque, Archbishop Michael Jackels, retired in April due to health reasons.

