New details revealed regarding Dubuque death as new arrests are made

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- New details have been revealed in the February death of Lonnie Burns in Dubuque, with three new arrests made this week related to the case.
These arrests are in addition to Aaron Johnson, who was arrested in Chicago in February.
Recently filed documents reveal that the situation was not a random disturbance that was escalated, but instead it was a planned robbery that went wrong.
According to three new affidavits, Jermaine Bolds, Langia Hannon and sixteen-year-old Tiarha Godwin are all charged with 1st-degree-murder and robbery. While Godwin is only sixteen, she's being charged as an adult.
According to Police, Burns, who was the victim, reached out to Godwin on snapchat to ask her for sexual favors in exchange for marijuana and money. Police say that Bolds learned about the offer and told Godwin to set up a meeting.
A group went over to his house a few days later. Godwin was the only person let in the door before it was locked. The other group members wanted in, and they got into a fight with Burns when he came outside.
Police say that Johnson pulled out a gun, struggled in a fight, but ultimately opened fire at Burns.
There are still two people allegedly involved that have yet to be arrested.
When Johnson was arrested in February, he told police that he was at the home to buy marijuana. Then, a fight escalated when he confronted Burns about his relations with minors.