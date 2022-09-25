new children’s book addresses issue of school attendance

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)- The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque has published a new children's book that aims to build kid's confidence about going to School and addresses the issue of school attendance.
The book, Be A Healthy You! In School was a partnership between the Community Foundation and local therapist Julie Homb, LMHC and the Dubuque County Early Childhood.
"Making sure students are at school ready to learn is one of the most important ways of supporting academic success," book co-author Cynthia Wehrenberg said.
In Dubuque, more than one-third of students, 38%, are either chronically absent or are at risk of being chronically absent. That means they regularly miss at least 15 days of School in a calendar year.
"We aim to address the root causes of this issue, including barriers at home and in the community," Wehrenberg said.
The book depicts a group of diverse children traveling to School using various means of transportation. It also addresses some of the reasons that prevent children from being at School every day. According to the foundation, some of the most common include inadequate access to clothing or food and being nervous to ask for help or support.
"There are many myths around chronic absenteeism that we want to dispel," Mary Jo Jean-Francois, the director of impact at the Community Foundation said. "It's not about laziness or lax parenting. It can actually be about things like social anxieties and challenges at home. With this book, we show that School is a supportive environment where educators are ready to help."
This is the second book in the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque's Be A Healthy You! series. In 2021, the Community Foundation published Be A Healthy You! In Dubuque.
The books are a part of the Community Foundation's Every Child Reads initiative, which aims to make every child proficient at reading by the end of third grade since it is a predictor of high school graduation.
The Community Foundation partners with educators, nonprofits, parents and others in the community to support a community-wide culture of literacy.
According to the Community Foundation, half of third graders in Dubuque are not reading proficiently.
"Dubuque, like many communities, is facing an early literacy crisis that was worsened by remote and hybrid learning and social isolation during the pandemic," Community Foundation President and CEO Nancy Van Milligen said. "Now is the time for everyone in the community to come together in support of children's academic success."