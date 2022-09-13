National Mississippi River Museum to receive $200,000 grant to complete sea gallery

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque has received a $200,000 grant from the Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust to complete its reimagined Rivers to the Sea Gallery.
The grant money will be used to complete the final stages of the project's third phase. The funds will be used to design, fabricate, and install the new gallery and exhibit.
Renovations are currently taking place for the reimagined Rivers to the Sea Gallery. New tanks are being built for new animals. The stingray touch tank area will remain open for a majority of the renovations.
The Museum expects that the new space will be open in late winter of 2023.