National Mississippi River Museum closes Delta on Thursday after eight stingrays pass away

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The National Mississippi River Museum in Dubuque temporarily closed the Delta on Thursday after the passing of eight stingrays, the Living Collections team announced in a press release. They say that the exact cause of the stingray deaths are under investigation.
Upon arrival on Thursday, staff noticed that the animals were in distress. The exhibit appeared to experience a supersaturation event, which was followed by a malfunction in the life support system.
They explained that this caused gas embolisms, or gas bubble disease, in the animals. The exhibit's monitoring system showed that there was a spike in oxygen levels on Wednesday night, but an alarm notification was mysteriously not sent out to staff members. The lack of alarm and cause of the malfunction are under investigation.
Five Cownose Rays, two Yellow Stingrays, and one Atlantic Stingray were lost. One Cownose Ray remains in stable condition. An exact cause of death won't be determined until necropsy, water quality, and toxicology reports are completed.
The system is checked on twice a day by aquarists. The Museum believes that this was a "chance incident and steps are being taken to review the system."
“Our staff is heartbroken over this loss and are taking steps to ensure this does not happen in the future,” said Vice President of Living Collections and Education, Andy Allison, in a press release.
Allison continued, “We are reevaluating our life support and monitoring systems for all exhibits including new systems being constructed within the Rivers to the Sea exhibit space. This is a difficult time for everyone at the River Museum and we ask for visitors’ patience and understanding as we provide care for our remaining stingray and move forward.”
The Delta is expected to reopen on Friday, December 23. However, touching and feeding of the stingrays will be discontinued until further notice.