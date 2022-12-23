National Mississippi River Museum closes Delta on Thursday after eight stingrays pass away

 Skip to main content
...Blowing Snow and Dangerous Wind Chills Persist Through
Tonight...

Strong northwest winds will persist today with gust in the 40 to
50 mph range common. These gusts will create blizzard conditions
over portions of the northern half of Iowa, especially in rural
or wind prone areas. Further south, significant blowing and
drifting of snow remains likely as well.

Wind chill values this morning will be between 35 and 45 below
zero then will settle into the 25 to 35 below range this
afternoon through Saturday morning.

Note, once the blowing snow and blizzard conditions improve,
those warnings will be transitioned to Wind Chill Headlines
otherwise, the dangerous wind chills are covered by the Blizzard
and Winter Storm Warnings.

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions at times,
especially in rural areas. Significant drifting snow. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning,
dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 25 to 45
below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of Central and North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 AM CST Saturday. For
the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility to white out at times. The hazardous conditions will
impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could bring
down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The National Mississippi River Museum in Dubuque temporarily closed the Delta on Thursday after the passing of eight stingrays, the Living Collections team announced in a press release. They say that the exact cause of the stingray deaths are under investigation.

Upon arrival on Thursday, staff noticed that the animals were in distress. The exhibit appeared to experience a supersaturation event, which was followed by a malfunction in the life support system. 

They explained that this caused gas embolisms, or gas bubble disease, in the animals. The exhibit's monitoring system showed that there was a spike in oxygen levels on Wednesday night, but an alarm notification was mysteriously not sent out to staff members. The lack of alarm and cause of the malfunction are under investigation.

Five Cownose Rays, two Yellow Stingrays, and one Atlantic Stingray were lost. One Cownose Ray remains in stable condition. An exact cause of death won't be determined until necropsy, water quality, and toxicology reports are completed.

The system is checked on twice a day by aquarists. The Museum believes that this was a "chance incident and steps are being taken to review the system."

“Our staff is heartbroken over this loss and are taking steps to ensure this does not happen in the future,” said Vice President of Living Collections and Education, Andy Allison, in a press release.

Allison continued, “We are reevaluating our life support and monitoring systems for all exhibits including new systems being constructed within the Rivers to the Sea exhibit space. This is a difficult time for everyone at the River Museum and we ask for visitors’ patience and understanding as we provide care for our remaining stingray and move forward.”

The Delta is expected to reopen on Friday, December 23. However, touching and feeding of the stingrays will be discontinued until further notice.