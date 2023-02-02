National experts working to address homelessness rates in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Advocates are working with a national expert to discuss the rising homelessness rates in the Dubuque area.
Dubuque is just one of many cities in the nation experiencing this issue. The U.S. Department of Housing estimated that the U.S. had 30,000 more people living homeless in 2022 compared to 2018. They currently estimate that over 580,000 people in the U.S. are experiencing homelessness.
For years, Diane Nilan has worked with communities to look at the root causes of homelessness. On Thursday, she came to Dubuque to discuss with local leaders what they see as a rise in the homelessness issue.
The goal of the discussion was to highlight what houseless people and advocacy leaders in Dubuque see as the main issues and looking at how to address them.
In Dubuque, advocacy leaders estimate around 270 families with children are houseless, along with over a hundred more people that aren't in that category.
Nilan says that the current problems for many people without homes come down to trauma.
Nilan said, “Trauma is a mental health issue that needs to be dealt with in a number of different ways. And we don’t really have the resources for helping people get to deal with trauma."
Jeff Lenhart with the Dubuque Rescue Mission further clarified that homeless people in the area may not necessarily be sleeping in the streets.
Lenhart said, "They might be staying with aunts and uncles, grandma and grandpa, brother and sister. So you don’t see them because thankfully they’re staying with other family members, but that isn’t ideal either because sometimes there’s not good things happening within that family household."
Advocacy leaders in Dubuque say that their biggest struggles in solving the issue is their organizations don't have the space for that many people, and many people in the area aren't aware of the severity of the issue.