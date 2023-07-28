NAACP President commends Dubuque school board for terminating teacher who used a racial slur

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Dubuque School District announced this week that they would be going forward with firing the teacher that was caught on video calling a black student a racial slur.
KWWL spoke with Anthony Allen, President of the Dubuque branch of the NAACP. He told KWWL when the investigation started there was a lot of concern over how the school district would handle it. Allen says that the ultimate resolution has given him some hope.
The video surfaced on May 31. It showed Roger Poling, a business education teacher for the school, calling a student a racial slur when they looked at him.
Superintendent Amy Hawkins submitted a letter recommending his termination at the following school board meeting on June 12. However, Poling requested a hearing under the board.
That hearing was held during the July 25 board meeting. After private deliberation, the board unanimously voted to go forward with the termination. However, President Allen says there was not much trust from the community at the start of the process.
Allen said, "People was anticipating, in this matter, that the district was just going to sit on it, sit on it, sit on it, and then eventually it was going to go away. But that didn’t happen. And I think the community, the city, as well as the county should look at the district as a model.”
Allen says that he commends the school district for the transparency they had throughout the process, and for being willing to take a stand against racism in the community.
However, Allen says that the healing that needs to be done following the incident is yet to come.