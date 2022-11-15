Multiple people taken to hospital in Farley accident involving a tractor

FARLEY, Iowa (KWWL) -- One person is facing potentially life-threatening injuries from a car accident involving a tractor in Farley on Monday night.
The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office and Peosta Police Department responded to 7815 Farley Rd for a two-vehicle accident involving a tractor around 7:19 p.m. Monday night.
The Farley Fire Department and Epworth EMS also responded on scene.
Officials say that a van rear-ended a tractor pulling a manure spreader. The tractor did not have a slow-moving vehicle placard or any lighting at the time of the accident.
The occupants of the van were transported to local hospitals, though officials did not specify how many occupants were in the vehicle. The driver of the tractor was uninjured.
One of the occupants was later flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals for potentially life-threatening injuries.
The accident remains under investigation, and names of the people involved will be released on Wednesday by the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office.