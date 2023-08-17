 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Central and Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Mount Carmel Bluffs senior care facility expands in Dubuque

  • Updated
  • 0
Mount Carmel Bluffs
Presbyterian Homes & Services.

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The public and community leaders in Dubuque gathered on Thursday to celebrate a newly-expanded senior living community at Mount Carmel Bluffs. 

The new expansion adds 116 independent apartments for Dubuque residents and the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary (BVM) and Presbyterian Homes & Services (PHS).

LaDonna Manternach, BVM President, said in a press release, "May the natural beauty of this sacred place, which served as our congregational home for over 120 years, continue to inspire and generate peace for all who live here for many years to come.”

Being in their care since 1889, the campus also includes plenty of restaurants, beauty salons and barber shops.

Tags

Recommended for you