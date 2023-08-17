Mount Carmel Bluffs senior care facility expands in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The public and community leaders in Dubuque gathered on Thursday to celebrate a newly-expanded senior living community at Mount Carmel Bluffs.
The new expansion adds 116 independent apartments for Dubuque residents and the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary (BVM) and Presbyterian Homes & Services (PHS).
LaDonna Manternach, BVM President, said in a press release, "May the natural beauty of this sacred place, which served as our congregational home for over 120 years, continue to inspire and generate peace for all who live here for many years to come.”
Being in their care since 1889, the campus also includes plenty of restaurants, beauty salons and barber shops.