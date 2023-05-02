 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Very High Fire Danger And Windy Conditions Into the
Evening...

What: Strong winds from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 40 mph along with relative humidity values below 25 percent
will continue the very high fire danger into the early evening.

Where: Much of central and southern Iowa.

When: Through 8 PM CDT.

Impacts: Any fires that ignite may become difficult to control.

Preparedness and Precautionary Actions: Burning is discouraged under
these conditions. Also, take care to prevent the start of accidental
fires when smoking or operating vehicles around dry vegetation.

Mississippi's high waters starting to subside; but impact on farmers sticking around

  • Updated
  • 0

DUBQUUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Flooding along the Mississippi River has begun to subside in many eastern Iowa communities, however the high waters aren't expected to go away entirely for weeks, blocking up barge traffic on the river.

While the high waters weren't a threat to the wider infrastructure, they have made the river impossible to traverse for barges, halting needed supplies coming north to Iowa's farmers.

The lochs and dam system, which manages the flow of the river's northern half, allows barge traffic to continue even in low water level conditions. But when the river is too high, it blocks passage for barges.

Mike Steenhoek, Executive Director of the Soy Transportation Coalition says that while export season isn't until the fall, many farmers get their fertilizer through barges bringing it up the river.

With the river blocked for the next couple of weeks, Steenhoek says they'll have to use less efficient and more expensive options. 

Steenhoek said, “To move heavy product, heavy freight, like agricultural freight, long distances, in an economical, environmentally sustainable manner… maritime transportation, river transportation is really key.”

Water levels on the river are expected to drop gradually for the next few weeks. Steenhoek says as long as there's no major rain events, those levels should reach a point that traffic can resume after around 2 weeks.

7 months ago in October, river traffic in the Dubuque area was halted due to low river levels, the opposite of the current situation.

Tags

Recommended for you