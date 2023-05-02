Mississippi's high waters starting to subside; but impact on farmers sticking around

DUBQUUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Flooding along the Mississippi River has begun to subside in many eastern Iowa communities, however the high waters aren't expected to go away entirely for weeks, blocking up barge traffic on the river.
While the high waters weren't a threat to the wider infrastructure, they have made the river impossible to traverse for barges, halting needed supplies coming north to Iowa's farmers.
The lochs and dam system, which manages the flow of the river's northern half, allows barge traffic to continue even in low water level conditions. But when the river is too high, it blocks passage for barges.
Mike Steenhoek, Executive Director of the Soy Transportation Coalition says that while export season isn't until the fall, many farmers get their fertilizer through barges bringing it up the river.
With the river blocked for the next couple of weeks, Steenhoek says they'll have to use less efficient and more expensive options.
Steenhoek said, “To move heavy product, heavy freight, like agricultural freight, long distances, in an economical, environmentally sustainable manner… maritime transportation, river transportation is really key.”
Water levels on the river are expected to drop gradually for the next few weeks. Steenhoek says as long as there's no major rain events, those levels should reach a point that traffic can resume after around 2 weeks.
7 months ago in October, river traffic in the Dubuque area was halted due to low river levels, the opposite of the current situation.