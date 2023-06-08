Mississippi River water levels approaching drought-like conditions after recent flooding

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Mississippi River levels reached record highs a month ago, but they are now approaching drought-like conditions. While boat traffic in the Port of Dubuque has yet to impacted, it could be soon.
Officials with the Iowa DNR say that for the past few months, Iowa has been in a major deficit for rainfall, when usually these months are the state's wettest. Despite water levels getting up to the third-highest on record in May, the ground was too cold to absorb the excess water.
Alex Schute with the Dubuque Marina says that the water levels are already slowing their business, especially with the new hazards created by the flood.
Schute said, "We do kind of see a slow down once the water starts to recede. Once it gets below the 9.5 foot mark, a lot of people tend to just hangout at the docks because they don’t want to risk impacting anything in the water.”
Currently, river levels near Dubquue are still at the 9.5 mark, but it's still dropping. Schute says they have done dredging in the past around the Marina and are looking to do it again as the low water levels persist.
During the flooding, water levels near Dubuque got to 24.5 feet, the third-highest on record. Currently, they sit at 9.5 feet.