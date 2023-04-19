Mississippi flooding in eastern Iowa expected to reach top-ten highest levels in the river's history

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Water levels are rising along the Mississippi River as snow and ice melting north is moving south. With that rising water, flooding is already happening in counties bordering the river.
Dubuque officials say that by the time the water reaches its crest this year, it is expected to rise into the top ten highest recorded river levels in the area. However, thanks to a flood wall, they say that the community should be okay.
As of Wednesday afternoon, water levels were sitting at 17.5 feet under Dubuque's railroad bridge, and it is expected to keep rising. Projections from the National Weather Service expect it to reach 19.5 feet by Friday and up to 22 by this time next week.
John Klostermann, Dubuque's Public Works Director, says that thanks to the 30 foot tall flood wall and other flood mitigation systems, the water levels should have minimal impact on neighborhoods.
Klostermann said, "We plan for these types of things. We maintain the systems so that it's ready to go in these type of events, and I have full confidence things are going to work the way they’re designed.”
Klostermann says that their flood mitigation system can prevent most flooding up to 34 feet. However, people who live along the river outside of the city should be more wary.
Officials asked that anyone who lives in a flood zone to make sure to check river levels daily and be aware of any flooded roadways.
While officials in Dubuque aren't sweating the higher water levels too much, Jackson County will be in rougher shape. They have already had to close down two county parks due to the water levels.
The highest recorded river levels in Dubuque were just under 27 feet in the Great Mississippi Flood of 1965. Two years later, Dubuque began construction on its 6.5 mile-long flood wall.