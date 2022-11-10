 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Missing Dubuque man's body discovered near railroad tracks

  • 0
POLICE-LIGTS-AND-YELLOW-TAPE

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A missing Dubuque man's body was discovered next to railroad tracks at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the man has been identified as Joseph Pavey. The report of the body was called in by Canadian National Railroad staff around 10:05 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident.

Initial investigations showed that Pavey had been reported missing from the Hillcrest Residential Care Facility since October 26th at 5:00 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office says that Pavey appeared to have been accidentally struck by a passing train sometime between October 26th and November 9th. His body was released to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.