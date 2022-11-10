Missing Dubuque man's body discovered near railroad tracks

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A missing Dubuque man's body was discovered next to railroad tracks at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds on Wednesday.
According to a press release, the man has been identified as Joseph Pavey. The report of the body was called in by Canadian National Railroad staff around 10:05 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident.
Initial investigations showed that Pavey had been reported missing from the Hillcrest Residential Care Facility since October 26th at 5:00 p.m.
The Sheriff's Office says that Pavey appeared to have been accidentally struck by a passing train sometime between October 26th and November 9th. His body was released to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny for an autopsy.
The investigation is ongoing.