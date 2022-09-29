Minnesota man identified in Dubuque Dunkin' Donuts armed robbery; facing multiple charges

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque Police responded to an armed robbery of Dunkin' Donuts on Thursday morning, with the suspect being taken into custody in Maquoketa. The suspect is facing multiple criminal charges, including second-degree-theft of a vehicle, and first-degree-robbery. The robbery took place on "National Coffee Day."
Employees reported that a white male entered the 2660 Dodge Street store around 5:14 a.m. while displaying a handgun and demanding cash. The suspect left the store with an unknown amount of money. No injuries were reported in the incident.
The suspect was tracked down with the City of Dubuque cameras, leading officials to discover that the suspect fled the city limits. The suspect, Andrew Michael Popp of Woodbury, Minnesota, fled in a red Chrysler 200 southbound on Highway 151/161.
Area agencies were notified of the suspect, who was located in Maquoketa around 7:00 a.m. by the Maquoketa Police Department. Popp's vehicle had been reported stolen from Lancaster, Wisconsin.
Popp was arrested by the Maquoketa Police and charged with second-degree theft of the vehicle and interference with official acts. Popp is currently in custody at the Jackson County Jail where he awaits his initial appearance.
Dubuque Police have sought an arrest warrant charging Popp with first-degree-robbery. The offense is a class B felony, which is punishable by confinement for up to 25 years.