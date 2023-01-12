Man with several warrants takes authorities on Dubuque County car chase

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) – A man is facing a list of charges after leading Dubuque County authorities on a chase Thursday afternoon.
According to the Dubuque County Sheriff, a deputy attempted to pull over Everett Winfrey, 34, on Seippel Road. Winfrey was known to have several warrants out for his arrest at the time.
Authorities said Winfrey led the deputy on a chase along the Southwest Arterial onto English Mill Road, then from Crescent Ridge to Fremont, continuing through neighborhoods in the South Grandview area until Winfrey's vehicle was stopped by stop sticks put out by law enforcement. Once his car stopped, he tied to run, but was caught.
By the end of the chase, several county deputies, along with officers from the Dubuque Police Department, were involved.
Winfrey was arrested on warrants for a probation violation, controlled substance violation, and escape. He's also charged with multiple traffic violations, felony eluding, and OWI.