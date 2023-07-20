Man facing hate crime charges after assaulting Dubuque teenagers

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man in Dubuque was arrested after reportedly assaulting several teens, and he is facing hate crime charges related to the incident.
Bob Phillips was arrested for assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct with threatening gestures. He has also been charged with three counts of assault while displaying violation of individual rights. That is a felony hate crime punishable by up to 5 years in prison.
Dubuque Police say that Phillips shouted racist remarks at four black teens outside of the Eagle Country Market. He reportedly tried to hit them with his flashlight. The kids were between the ages of 12 and 15-years-old.
Police say that store surveillance caught the incident on camera.