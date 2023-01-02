Man barricades himself in Dubuque garage; threatens to kill a woman and police officer

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque Police arrested a man on New Year's Eve who trespassed on a property, barricaded himself in a garage, and made threats to kill a woman and a police officer.
Donald Allen Puccio, 58, was arrested and charged with 1st-degree harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Jackson St. for a report of a disturbance around 7:30 p.m.
Court documents state that Puccio, who violated a trespass order, stood over a woman's bed and made threats to kill her before police were dispatched. Puccio fled the area by the time police arrived.
Officers cleared the scene, but were called back about 15 minutes later when Puccio was seen again at the residence.
The court documents state that Police could hear Puccio, barricaded inside the garage, and continued to make threats against the woman.
The documents also state, "Puccio was given numerous commands to come to the door, but he refused. Police told Puccio numerous times that he was armed with a gun."
Officers made entry by kicking in a door. After some resistance from Puccio, a taser was deployed before he was arrested. The documents do not say if a gun was retrieved from the scene.
Puccio threatened an officer afterward, saying, "Next time I'll kill y'all," and, "Wish I had a gun when you came in. I'da blew the first person's head off."