Man arrested in Maquoketa after Dubuque Dunkin Donuts armed robbery

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque Police responded to an armed robbery of Dunkin Donuts in Dubuque on Thursday morning, with the suspect taken into custody in Maquoketa. The robbery took place on "National Coffee Day."
Employees reported that a white male entered the 2660 Dodge Street store around 5:14 a.m. while displaying a weapon and demanding cash. The suspect left the store with an unknown amount of money. No injuries were reported in the incident.
The suspect was tracked down with the City of Dubuque cameras, leading officials to discover that the suspect fled the city limits.
Area agencies were notified of the suspect, who was located in Maquoketa a short time later. The suspect is currently in the custody of the Maquoketa Police Department.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing. According to Dubuque Police, more details will be released in the future.