Mac & Cheese Fest kicks off in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Foodies rejoice! The Mac & Cheese Fest returns to Dubuque on Thursday for its fifth year.
The festival will be held at the Grand River Conference Center from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. VIP hour begins an hour earlier at 5:00 p.m.
More than 20 varieties of mac and cheese will be available, along with over 50 types of craft beer to sample.
Live music will be played, and all proceeds from the festival will go toward the he University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, NICU and the Rauen Family Foundation.