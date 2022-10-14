Low water levels in the southern Mississippi River is hurting Iowan farmers

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)-- Low water levels in the Mississippi River is slowing down and halting boat traffic in the southern parts of the river. While experts say those low levels are unlikely to reach Iowa's part of the Mississippi River, the impact of the slowdowns is affecting Iowa farmers.
This is all happening with the backdrop of an already strained supply chain. With the Mississippi river being the most effective way for Eastern Iowa farmers to transport their crop, the slowdowns are directly hitting their bottom line.
"So much of the production in the eastern part of Iowa gravitates toward the Mississippi River," Mike Steenhoek, Executive Director of the Soybean Transportation Coalition. "Not only for soybeans but also for corn. It’s really one of the secrets to our competitive success in the international marketplace.”
Steenhoek says around 52% of the United State's entire soybean crop is exported through the Louisiana ports after traveling down the river. With the stoppages now in the south, steenhoek says it’s directly hurting farmers bottom line.
“Because a lot of these barge loading facilities, all up and down the river, are not able to effectively and efficiently move product out their back door they’re less able to accept product via their front door,” Steenhoes said.
This means these places are offering significantly less to farmers for the same amount of product to keep stock low. All the while prices for things like fertilizer, which is shipped up the river is going up.
According to Larry Buss, president of the Iowa Corn Promotion Board, and a farmer himself, there’s no good alternatives.
“To accommodate by rail what goes in one barge probably takes 15, 16, 17 rail cars and probably takes 55 to 60 trucks,” Buss said.
With demand for both rail and truck shipping increasing, Buss says farmers are paying more to send less. He says he’s concerned if this continues long term, it could drive international consumers to other suppliers.
“Around the world if they can’t get the adequate supplies they normally would like to get from us via the Mississippi via the loading docks down in New Orleans, and Baton Rouge," Buss said. "They would go to our other customers, excuse me, they would go to other suppliers.”
Experts say relief isn’t on the horizon. Eight out of the last ten months were below average for rainfall. The winter months are expected to be even drier for rain, and even if there was a few unexpected weeks of rain, it would likely be mostly absorbed into the dry farmlands surrounding the river.