LOVING LOCAL: The Spot Nutrition

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) - Looking for a cool hangout spot in Dubuque? You should check out The Spot Nutrition in Dubuque!
Not only does The Spot Nutrition have a fun and relaxing space to chill, but they also serve healthy and nutritious drinks as well!
From energizing teas to protein packed shakes, Co-Owner Angela Lee said their goal is to help everyone with their health journeys.
"Drinks that provide good energy, clarity, and awareness," Lee said, "they're good for your weight management, so if you're looking to lose weight, maintain, looking to add weight these are good drinks to have."
Opening the business back in 2019, The Spot Nutrition wasn't originally owned by Angel and her husband, Alexander.
Being good friends with the previous owner, she handed over the business to the Lee's when she moved out of state.
"This was a good way for us to get more involved in the community, this was also a way for us to promote health and wellness with our community," Lee said.
Living in the community with their family, they've noticed Dubuque doesn't have a lot of hang out spots for young adults and families.
Once the Lees took over The Spot, their number one goal was to be an open, safe space for everyone to enjoy.
"We have games available, an open, welcoming, judgement free space," Lee said, "I like to think when people walk through the door, as soon as I greet them, I'm like a good start to their day."
The Lee's five-to-ten-year goal is to expand The Spot Nutrition to become a health club, and offer fitness and mindfulness classes, as well as nutrition programs.
The Spot Nutrition is open:
- Monday - Friday (6:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- Saturday & Sunday (10 a.m. - 3 p.m.)
Check out The Spot Nutrition's Facebook page and Instagram for more information.