Locals in Dubuque react to loan forgiveness plan from President Biden

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- According to the Iowa College Aid Commission 70% of Iowans graduate from in-state universities with debt. With President Biden’s announcement today about incoming relief, many Iowans are feeling some weight lift off their shoulders.
According to a recent release from the Iowa College Aid Commission the average debt Iowans graduate with from in-state schools is around $24,400. However, many have more, like Glen Gbakoyah, who currently works for the University of Dubuque.
Gbakoyah graduated from the university last spring with around $30,000 in debt, and says this is a step in the right direction.
“ I’m feeling good, you know. I was hearing a lot about it but I was hoping it would be more because I’ve got more loans than that," Gbakoyah said. "I was hoping it would be the whole thing. I’m not political and what not, but hey that’s a good start.”
Others students echoed similar sentiments. Even freshmen who don’t even have any debt yet.
“It’s a step in the right direction in my opinion. It’s good money," Thomas Gottinger, a University of Dubuque freshman, said. "All of us are not making 125k and we’re all pulling some sort of loans. It really helps us out a lot.”
Gottinger has no loans currently, but holds no hard feelings towards the people getting theirs forgiven.
“As long as other people are happy about it I guess that’s a good thing," Gottinger said. "Even if it doesn’t affect me it affects other people positively. It’s a good thing in my opinion.”
Grant Davis, a resident in Dubuque feels the same. He graduated from the University of iowa in the spring with around $30,000 in debt.
“Definitely a weight off my shoulders," Morris said. "Now being able to refinance my loans possibly to pay them off quicker due to the lesser balance owed.”