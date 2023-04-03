LGBTQ advocates and allies hold rally supporting transgender youth in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- March 31st was national transgender visibility day. Despite the severe weather warnings several groups went forward with their events, including one in Dubuque.
Trans people of all ages and allies gathered at the Smokestack Bar, sharing their message of support for transgender Iowans.
Many of the speakers had personal stories to share, giving examples of the bigotry many trans Iowans face every day. Several shared how the recent legislation only put them in more danger.
Forest Brooks is a 16 year old trans student at a Dubuque high school. They tell KWWL they and their partner face threats and insults from other students almost every day.
“There’s homophobic comments made in every single class," Brooks shared. "There’s slurs thrown around like they’re candy and nobody corrects them. Nobody says anything. We are followed. I was followed home."
Organizers of the rally tell KWWL they plan to continue holding events like this to support trans Iowans in Dubuque no matter what the legislator does.