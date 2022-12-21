Last-minute shoppers preparing for the blizzard

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- With the blizzard hitting, people across the area were, or in some cases may still be, trying to get their last-minute holiday and storm shopping done.
All through today and yesterday, KWWL has seen a lot of people braving the cold, particularly at grocery stores to get those last supplies or gifts before the blizzard hits.
Rachel Jaeger is a Dubuque native who is back home for the holidays. She says that she came to Hy-Vee to get the last things she needs before she hunkers down with her family for the storm. Jaeger says that she's feeling nervous.
Jaeger told KWWL, "I'm a little nervous. It sounds like there will be a lot of snow. I have family flying in which is up in the air right now."
She says they're hoping all of her family members make it in okay, but if not, they're ready to change plans.
Staff at Menards in Dubuque say that the past two days have been busier than normal, but not much more than they can handle.
Menards General Manager Nate Dieringer spoke with KWWL about what they've seen.
"There’s definitely been an uptick in just storm supplies, getting ready for stuff. Shovels, ice melts, snow blowers, things of that nature. We’ve got plenty of stuff on hand as far as that goes, so we’re ready. We’ve been ready."
He says that Menards will still be open for the next few days during the storm.
“6 to 9 for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, which is Christmas Eve. We’ll be open till 5," he said.