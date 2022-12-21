Last-minute shoppers preparing for the blizzard

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme
Cold over the Next Few Days...

Blizzard Warnings Now in Effect Thursday into Saturday!

A powerful winter storm is beginning over the region and will last
into Friday night. A significant event is expected, including
periods of combined blizzard conditions and extreme cold. Travel
could be dangerous to near impossible at times Thursday and
Friday. Extreme cold is expected as well with wind chills falling
to 20 to 40 below zero from late Thursday through the end of the
week.

Those with holiday travel planned this evening through Friday
night are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is
a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly
encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST THURSDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow will begin this afternoon and continue through early
Thursday. Winds will also increase Thursday and continue into
Friday night when blizzard conditions are expected. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with locally higher amounts
possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph or greater may occur late
Thursday through Friday. Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to
40 below will be common.

* WHERE...Portions of Northern and Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon CST Thursday. For the Blizzard Warning, from noon
Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on periods of blizzard conditions along with very
poor road conditions at times. Areas of blowing snow will
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions may
impact the morning and definitely the evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...It needs to be emphasized that the
combination of blowing snow, blizzard conditions, and extreme
cold will be very hazardous and possibly life threatening if
stranded outside.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme
Cold over the Next Few Days...

Blizzard Warnings Now in Effect Thursday into Saturday!

A powerful winter storm is beginning over the region and will last
into Friday night. A significant event is expected, including
periods of combined blizzard conditions and extreme cold. Travel
could be dangerous to near impossible at times Thursday and
Friday. Extreme cold is expected as well with wind chills falling
to 20 to 40 below zero from late Thursday through the end of the
week.

Those with holiday travel planned this evening through Friday
night are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is
a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly
encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST THURSDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow will begin this afternoon and continue through early
Thursday. Winds will also increase Thursday and continue into
Friday night when blizzard conditions are expected. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with locally higher amounts
possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph or greater may occur late
Thursday through Friday. Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to
40 below will be common.

* WHERE...Portions of Northern and Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon CST Thursday. For the Blizzard Warning, from noon
Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on periods of blizzard conditions along with very
poor road conditions at times. Areas of blowing snow will
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions may
impact the morning and definitely the evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...It needs to be emphasized that the
combination of blowing snow, blizzard conditions, and extreme
cold will be very hazardous and possibly life threatening if
stranded outside.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Last-minute shoppers preparing for the blizzard

  • Updated
  • 0

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- With the blizzard hitting, people across the area were, or in some cases may still be, trying to get their last-minute holiday and storm shopping done.

All through today and yesterday, KWWL has seen a lot of people braving the cold, particularly at grocery stores to get those last supplies or gifts before the blizzard hits.

Rachel Jaeger is a Dubuque native who is back home for the holidays. She says that she came to Hy-Vee to get the last things she needs before she hunkers down with her family for the storm. Jaeger says that she's feeling nervous.

Jaeger told KWWL, "I'm a little nervous. It sounds like there will be a lot of snow. I have family flying in which is up in the air right now."

She says they're hoping all of her family members make it in okay, but if not, they're ready to change plans.

Staff at Menards in Dubuque say that the past two days have been busier than normal, but not much more than they can handle.

Menards General Manager Nate Dieringer spoke with KWWL about what they've seen.

"There’s definitely been an uptick in just storm supplies, getting ready for stuff. Shovels, ice melts, snow blowers, things of that nature. We’ve got plenty of stuff on hand as far as that goes, so we’re ready. We’ve been ready."

He says that Menards will still be open for the next few days during the storm.

“6 to 9 for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, which is Christmas Eve. We’ll be open till 5," he said.