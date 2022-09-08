Large area of Dubuque under precautionary boil water advisory

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) - A large portion, over 15,600 addresses of Dubuque, are under a precautionary boil water advisory. The City is working with the Iowa Dept. of Natural Resources for testing which could take about 48 hours.
After an inspection of the water tank on Gay St., a bacteria sample tested positive. The tank is now isolated and a follow-up sample was taken for more testing. The tank will be out of service until two consecutive samples are completed.
The City recommends:
- Do not drink tap water without boiling.
- Use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth and food prep.
- Bring water to a boil, boil for one minute and then cool before drinking/using.
- Unboiled tap water may be used for bathing and other non-drinking purposes.
Dubuque residents in the affected area should boil water before drinking/cooking or use an alternative water source. Residents affected will be contacted by phone through the City's emergency notification system.
Residents may see air in their water pipes and the water may be discolored when the water is back in service. It is recommended to run the water from a bathtub or hose bib first. Open the faucet slowly, let the air escape and the let the water run until the water is clear.
If the water does not clear after several minutes, contact the City of Dubuque Water Dept. at 563-690-6210. Anyone with questions should call the same number.
Here is a link of the affected area: Boil Advisory Area - City of Dubuque (arcgis.com)