Julia Jorgenson named new Hempstead High School principal

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Julia Jorgenson has been named as the new principal of Hempstead High School in Dubuque, pending final approval by the school board in March.
Jorgenson is poised to succeed Lee Kolker when she assumes the position on July 1. Jorgenson is currently the school's assistant principal/registrar.
“Julia is a well-respected leader who has built a strong network of relationships with staff and students at Hempstead,” said Superintendent Amy Hawkins in a press release.
Hawkins continued, “This, combined with her strong instructional, communication and collaboration skills, make her an ideal fit to lead Hempstead into the future.”
Previously, Jorgenson served as a math teacher at Dubuque Senior High School before going on become the math department chair from 2009-2014.
Jorgenson graduated from the University of Iowa with a bachelor's degree in education. She also holds a master of arts in educational administration from UNI.