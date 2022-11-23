Joliet Event Center in Dubuque faces possibility of demolition

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A historic building in Dubuque may be demolished after city counselor's unanimously voted to remove the block it's on from the city's Historical Conservation District.
This will allow a local company to continue their plans to demolish the building and create a childcare center in its place.
The Joliet Event Center is a place where many in Dubuque grew up going to events at. Whether it was for Thursday night bingo or the historic Ginter Family Thanksgiving, memories were made in the building.
The decision at their city council meeting on Monday came after months of discussion. Dubuque's historic preservation commission had previously rejected the company Cottingham & Butler's request to demolish the building and create a childcare facility for their employees that would have over 180 spots.
While some criticized what they saw as the council going back on its commitment of preserving history, Mayor Cavanagh says that they are choosing the needs of the city over the preservation of the building.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh says that it was not an easy decision that the council made.
“The fact is historical preservation and historic properties are essential to who we are in the city of Dubuque and we recognize that. But that’s always a challenge when you have to measure that against what is the future need for this particular area we’re talking about and what is the future need of downtown," Cavanagh told KWWL.
Cavanagh says that he based the decision on two major factors. Dubuque's current childcare desert, and the fact that the Joliet Event Center is the only historic building on the block.
When and if the building is to be demolished is still being determined.