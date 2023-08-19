 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...Central and South Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The long duration of the heat can be
particularly hard on the very young, the elderly and those
with medical conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

John F. Kennedy Road Lane Closure delayed because of reckless drivers

Road Work Web

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)- The City of Dubuque has delayed a southbound lane closure on John F. Kennedy Road because of reckless driving in the work zone.

On Friday, crews closed the southbound lane of John F. Kennedy Road at West 32nd Street.

After reckless driving in the work zone area and drivers not following the detour route created what the city called "unsafe driving and working conditions," the city decided to delay the closure and related work until Monday, August 28.

The city said it will use the extra time to create more signs for the detour and increase awareness about the project.

The southbound lane is now open, but the designated detour route will take effect when the closure begins on Monday.

Southbound traffic on John F. Kennedy Road will be detoured north on Kennedy Road to the Northwest Arterial. Traffic on West 32nd Street will be detoured east on West 32nd Street, south on Carter Road and west on Kaufmann Avenue to John F. Kennedy Road. The city said the detour route adds about four minutes of travel time.

As part of the John F. Kennedy Road and West 32nd Street Intersection Improvement Project, crews are installing new traffic signals, constructing ADA-accessible ramps and related sidewalks, adding a turn lane, and widening the pavement. Crews are also reconstructing the storm sewer intakes.

