John F. Kennedy Road Lane Closure delayed because of reckless drivers

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)- The City of Dubuque has delayed a southbound lane closure on John F. Kennedy Road because of reckless driving in the work zone.
On Friday, crews closed the southbound lane of John F. Kennedy Road at West 32nd Street.
After reckless driving in the work zone area and drivers not following the detour route created what the city called "unsafe driving and working conditions," the city decided to delay the closure and related work until Monday, August 28.
The city said it will use the extra time to create more signs for the detour and increase awareness about the project.
The southbound lane is now open, but the designated detour route will take effect when the closure begins on Monday.
Southbound traffic on John F. Kennedy Road will be detoured north on Kennedy Road to the Northwest Arterial. Traffic on West 32nd Street will be detoured east on West 32nd Street, south on Carter Road and west on Kaufmann Avenue to John F. Kennedy Road. The city said the detour route adds about four minutes of travel time.
As part of the John F. Kennedy Road and West 32nd Street Intersection Improvement Project, crews are installing new traffic signals, constructing ADA-accessible ramps and related sidewalks, adding a turn lane, and widening the pavement. Crews are also reconstructing the storm sewer intakes.