Iowa's emergency management department responds to flooding along the Mississippi

(KWWL) - With flooding occurring along the Mississippi River, the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEMD) is working with local agencies to ensure communities have the necessary resources available to respond.
Conditions for Iowans and communities along the river will continue to worsen into tomorrow or the weekend when the river is expected to crest. Major flooding is expected at all sites with a top three crest all-time for most.
On Monday, Governor Kim Reynolds instructed the HESMD to activate the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston in order to coordinate the state's response activities. The department works closely with county emergency management, state and federal partners to monitor positions and provide resources to effected areas.
KWWL spoke to the department's Public Information Officer, Lucinda Parker live on our noon news this week. She spoke more in depth about their role in the response and where flood victims can turn for help once the waters have receded.
For more information about flood safety and preparedness, visit Ready.Iowa.Gov/Floods.
