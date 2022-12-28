Iowa drivers don't always obey move over laws

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- With abandoned cars and trucks still being cleared off of Iowa's highways, tow truck drivers and other emergency personnel are busy. However, they've recently told KWWL that when they're out on the highways, people are not giving them the space they need.
KWWL went on a ride along on Tuesday and talked to some more drivers on Wednesday. They say that they really don't feel that most drivers follow the law, which is to slow down and move over when you see a vehicle on the side of the road. They also say that they can't tell if it's a lack of awareness, or a lack of care.
Holly Paris, an operations manager for Holliday Wrecker and Crane Towing in Tiffin and Cedar Rapids, spoke with KWWL about her experience.
Paris said, "They set up speed limit signs, its 55 miles an hour and they’ll blow through at 70 like we’re not even there. With one lane open and they don’t even know we’re there. It’s not just cars, I mean it’s from 3,000 pound cars to 8,000 pound semis.”
When Paris is out on tows, she says that the majority of vehicles don't pull over or slow down. This makes her job much more dangerous.
Paris added, “This past snow storm this past weekend obviously was very busy and you're just out there getting people off the ditches and the roadways, getting them safe and warm and it's scary that the lights don’t make a difference.”
She says that it's not just tow truck drivers who are put at risk, but also anyone in the wrecks that they assist with. Emergency personnel on scene are also put in harms way when drivers don't slow down or pull over.
Paris said, “If you have to slow down and you’re scared someone is going to hit you, put your flashers on, slow down, and move over. Just try to make it as safe of a working environment for us as possible.”
Paris says that a caveat with slowing down is to make sure you don't stop or slow to a crawl. This is because cars behind you, especially in slippery conditions, might not have enough reaction time.
KWWL reached out to Iowa State Patrol to see how much they have enforced the law this year, but they have not responded back yet.