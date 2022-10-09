Iowa Court of Appeals to hear case of Dubuque man convicted of killing his girlfriend

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)- A Dubuque man appealing his murder conviction will make his case before the Iowa Court of Appeals next month.
Fontae Buelow is serving 50 years in prison for the death of his girlfriend. A jury convicted Buelow of second-degree murder after his girlfriend, Samantha Link, 21, of Peosta, was found dead of stab wounds at his Dubuque home in March 2017.
Buelow was first convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 50 years in prison in 2018. But the Iowa Supreme Court granted him a new trial in 2020, after an appeals court ruled that records of Link's mental health struggles should have been included as evidence in the first trial.
The Iowa Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in the case on November 1.