Iowa Civil Air Patrol hosts annual Christmas ceremony at Dubuque Regional Airport

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Civil Air Patrol is hosting their annual Christmas ceremony on Thursday night at the Dubuque Regional Airport. There, they will be honoring the youth in their cadets program for the work they've done through the year.
The cadets for the Civil Air Patrol are mostly meant to learn, both about different aspects of aerospace and how to lead. One of the ways the Civil Air Patrol does that is by getting them out where they can help those in need.
Alex Paul, Director of Operations for the Iowa Wing of the Cap. Paul said that Civil Air Patrol cadets can range from 12-18 years old. A lot of what they do is drills, along with lessons about rockets, weather balloons, and other aspects of aerospace.
Their biggest learning opportunities are when they're called out on missions with their senior wingmen in patrol.
"When Winterset had that tornado a few months ago we had teams go to Winterset to look through debris, and we had cadets join those missions numerous times," Paul said.
Paul says that the cadet wings of the Iowa Civil Air Patrol have seen a massive amount of growth over the last year. The Waterloo wing went from 4 members, to 40 members, and Dubuque is seeing similar growth.
Paul also said that while many cadets who join end up enlisting, many also go on to work commercially as pilots or somewhere in the aerospace industry.