Immunocompromised families say "what now" with a new COVID-19 surge hitting the country

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)-- COVID-19 cases are going through another surge and health experts are recommending people consider precautions like masks and social distancing. However, for people who are immunocompromised, those precautions have never been optional.
Mac, a 12-year-old boy Dubuque rallied around to find his stuffed animal, is immunocompromised, as is his sister. Their mother Ann Yurcek says with COVID-19 on the rise again, their world will have to be limited even more.
"Sometimes it feels like when you see the media and others saying or others in politics saying just stay home," Ann said. "We've been staying home now for three years."
Ann's husband worked as a doctor before the pandemic. He retired when it started, because he would not have been able to safely see his children otherwise. Like Mac, his sister Becca has multiple medical issues, which compromise her immune system.
"She has lung issues, heart issues, you name it," Ann said. "She can't fight infection. Anytime she goes out in our world in the winter she gets sick. It means her lungs will collapse and all sorts of other things. And we have our adopted son mac who is immunocompromised too."
Becca is 32, but for Mac who is 12 schooling is a big issue. Mac's disabilities impair his vision, hearing, and mobility, preventing many hybrid options from working for him. Ann says because schools have had little guidance from the us education department, they've been forced into legal battles to get mac a safe education.
"I filed a complaint with the state and I won my complaint," Ann said. "They violated his rights. Now I got my district mad at me."
However, Ann does not blame her district. She feels it's a combination of education requirements clashing with a lack of guidance from officials on how to safely assist families like hers.
"We need guidance," Ann said. "We need the message out that kids like Mac and Becca exist. Families like ours exist. And we don't want to be forgotten."
Mac's story is not unique. The US National Council on Disability and the American Psychology Association agree that the pandemic has severely impacted disabled communities' mental and physical health.