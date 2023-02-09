 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Identity revealed in fatal garage fire in Dubuque

  • Updated
  • 0
Dubuque garage fire

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- UPDATE: The identity of the man killed in a Dubuque garage fire on Wednesday has been released.

The man killed has been identified as 46-year-old Daniel Charles Montelius of Dubuque.

Dubuque Police and Fire Departments responded to a garage fire that left one person dead on Wednesday morning.

A report of a garage fire was received at 8:23 a.m. on West 14th Street and Central Avenue.

Crews arrived on scene by 8:27 a.m. and began to bring down the fire. One dead person was extricated from the garage. 

The fire was successfully knocked down by 10:30 a.m.

The person killed in the fire has not been identified yet. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Tags

Recommended for you