...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Tonight into Thursday
Morning...

.A winter storm will impact portions of the area with rain
transitioning to heavy, wet accumulating snow overnight into
Thursday morning. Moderate, to at times heavy, snow is expected
with the highest accumulations within a band of heavy snow in
portions of east central into northeast Iowa. Areas outside of
the main band will likely see a sharp cutoff in snow totals. A
brief period of 1-2 inch per hour snowfall rates will be possible
on Thursday morning with impacts to the morning commute expected.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...A band of heavy snow is possible in the watch area. Total
snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches may occur within the band of
heavy snow, with lesser amounts in areas that fall outside of
the main band. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of East Central to Northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slick road conditions. The
hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute.
Some tree damage and power outages may also occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Identity released in fatal Dubuque shooting; Police seeking surveillance footage

  Updated
  • 0
Dubuque Police (MGN)

Dubuque Police (MGN)

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The identity of a man killed in a Tuesday morning Dubuque shooting has been released. Police are also seeking the public's help in identifying potential suspects.

Reports of the shooting came in around 12:47 a.m. in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue. 

Police found 31-year-old Lonnie Edward Burns suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Burns was transported to Dubuque Mercy Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Investigation efforts revealed that there was a disturbance involving several people in an adjacent yard around this time. A gun became involved and shots were fired in the incident.

Police don't believe that this was a random act of violence.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses and searching surveillance cameras. Police are asking to review surveillance cameras of those who live in the vicinity.

Those who have additional information are asked to contact the following:

