Identity released in fatal Dubuque shooting; Police seeking surveillance footage

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The identity of a man killed in a Tuesday morning Dubuque shooting has been released. Police are also seeking the public's help in identifying potential suspects.
Reports of the shooting came in around 12:47 a.m. in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue.
Police found 31-year-old Lonnie Edward Burns suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Burns was transported to Dubuque Mercy Hospital where he died of his injuries.
Investigation efforts revealed that there was a disturbance involving several people in an adjacent yard around this time. A gun became involved and shots were fired in the incident.
Police don't believe that this was a random act of violence.
Investigators are interviewing witnesses and searching surveillance cameras. Police are asking to review surveillance cameras of those who live in the vicinity.
Those who have additional information are asked to contact the following:
- Lt. Ted McClimon: (563) 589-4439 or Tmcclimo@cityofdubuque.org
- Inv. Isaiah Hoff: (563) 589-4429 or Ihoff@cityofdubuque.org