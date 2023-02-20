 Skip to main content
HomeGoods location coming to Dubuque

  • Updated
HomeGoods logo

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A HomeGoods location is heading to Kennedy Mall in Dubuque.

The HomeGoods store will occupy a 24,217 square foot space next to HuHot Mongolian Grill.

Books-A-Million, which is currently in that space, will be moving to a new 12,212 square foot space where Younkers used to be.

Captured on Canvas will also be relocating to a larger location across from Bath and Body Works. 

Work to create the store spaces for HomeGoods and Books-A-Million is currently underway, but an exact opening date will be determined in the following months.

