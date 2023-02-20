HomeGoods location coming to Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A HomeGoods location is heading to Kennedy Mall in Dubuque.
The HomeGoods store will occupy a 24,217 square foot space next to HuHot Mongolian Grill.
Books-A-Million, which is currently in that space, will be moving to a new 12,212 square foot space where Younkers used to be.
Captured on Canvas will also be relocating to a larger location across from Bath and Body Works.
Work to create the store spaces for HomeGoods and Books-A-Million is currently underway, but an exact opening date will be determined in the following months.