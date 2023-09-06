Historic WWII ship opening up for tours in Dubuque on Thursday

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The last World War II ship of its kind pulled into Dubuque this week.
The USS LST 935, which is currently docked in the city's port, opened up its hatches on Wednesday. The ship was one of the center points of D-Day in WWII.
LST stands for Landing Ship Tanks, which was the purpose of the massive ships in the war. The Captain told KWWL that without the tanks and supplies these ships provided, the allies would have been torn apart by German armor during the Allied invasion of Europe.
After the war, the ship went on to build radars in the Arctic during the Cold War, and then served in the Greek Navy until 2000.
Beginning Thursday at 9:00 a.m., the public will be allowed to take a tour of the historic ship. Tours will be held until September 12.