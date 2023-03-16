 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 50
mph expected.

* WHERE...Much of Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low visibility from falling or blowing snow
may briefly occur in the advisory area into this evening as snow
continues to push eastward from central into eastern and
southeastern Iowa.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...Roads may Become Slick into the Early Evening Hours...

Afternoon rain had switched to snow along the Interstate 35
corridor around 4pm or 5pm and this transition should continue to
the east into eastern Iowa before precipitation ends early this
evening.

Road temperatures were currently at or just above freezing in many locations,
but they should continue to cool heading toward sunset resulting
in slushy, snow covered roads and slick travel conditions as snow
begins accumulating. Visibilities may be reduced at times as
well, with northwest winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph or more. An
inch or snow of accumulation may occur, but mainly on vegetation
and elevated surfaces.

Although it isn't expected to last long, motorists across central
and eastern Iowa can expect hazardous road conditions at times due
to snow and reduced visibilities until the snow ends west to east
between 6pm and 8pm.

Historic railway merger means more rail traffic in Dubuque; some residents unhappy

  • Updated
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The first railway merger in over a decade will likely bring more trains through Dubuque. The Federal Surface Transportation Board announced that Kansas City Southern is being acquired by Canadian Pacific, which is the railway that runs through Dubuque. 

The Surface Transportation Board says the merger will help the greater economy of the country by providing quicker and more efficient transport between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico through the railway's direct north-to-south line.

However, residents and officials in the city don't see the benefit. Estimates show the daily train traffic could double coming from 6-9 trains to 12-18 trains.

The city says that the increased traffic will create more strain on their infrastructure, costing the city more in repairs. Additionally, with the city only having one overpass downtown to get over the tracks, trains will cause more significant traffic delays.

Cathy Billmeyer has lived next to the tracks since 1973, and she says that more trains don't sound good to her.

Billmeyer said, “I don’t like it. We have enough trains around here now, and more is just more noise and when they start switching they bang and the house shakes. And I just don’t see how its going to help that much.”

Dubuque officials said that the city was approved for a $3.5 million grant in 2022 to begin planning for an overpass on 14th Street to get over the tracks. However, they don't expect that to be completed for another 5-6 years.

The merger is still going through the process, so Dubuque won't see the extra trains immediately. In the next few months though, traffic on the rails is expected to pick up.

