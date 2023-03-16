Historic railway merger means more rail traffic in Dubuque; some residents unhappy

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The first railway merger in over a decade will likely bring more trains through Dubuque. The Federal Surface Transportation Board announced that Kansas City Southern is being acquired by Canadian Pacific, which is the railway that runs through Dubuque.
The Surface Transportation Board says the merger will help the greater economy of the country by providing quicker and more efficient transport between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico through the railway's direct north-to-south line.
However, residents and officials in the city don't see the benefit. Estimates show the daily train traffic could double coming from 6-9 trains to 12-18 trains.
The city says that the increased traffic will create more strain on their infrastructure, costing the city more in repairs. Additionally, with the city only having one overpass downtown to get over the tracks, trains will cause more significant traffic delays.
Cathy Billmeyer has lived next to the tracks since 1973, and she says that more trains don't sound good to her.
Billmeyer said, “I don’t like it. We have enough trains around here now, and more is just more noise and when they start switching they bang and the house shakes. And I just don’t see how its going to help that much.”
Dubuque officials said that the city was approved for a $3.5 million grant in 2022 to begin planning for an overpass on 14th Street to get over the tracks. However, they don't expect that to be completed for another 5-6 years.
The merger is still going through the process, so Dubuque won't see the extra trains immediately. In the next few months though, traffic on the rails is expected to pick up.