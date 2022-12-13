 Skip to main content
Hempstead High School placed on temporary lockdown following 'physical disturbance'

By Zach Garcia

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Hempstead High School was placed on a temporary lockdown on Tuesday morning after a "physical disturbance", which local police responded to. The lockdown has since been lifted.

According to Dubuque in Pursuit, parents received a text message from Dubuque Community Schools around 10:46 a.m. The text said that the high school was placed on a lockdown and that police were "assisting to resolve the situation."

Dubuque Community Schools issued a follow-up text at 11:08 a.m. saying that the lockdown had been lifted and that the disturbance had been resolved.

KWWL has reached out to Dubuque Police for more information. This story will be updated.