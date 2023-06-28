 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Advisory Extended for the Eastern Half of Iowa
Through Midnight Thursday Night...

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has extended an Air
Quality Advisory for the Eastern half of Iowa through Thursday
night.

Fine particulate levels near or above EPA health standards are
expected to remain elevated today and persist in these areas
through midnight Thursday night. Elevated levels of fine
particulates may be a concern over the next several days as the
smoke moves through the state.

The DNR recommends that people reduce long or intense activities,
and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality
conditions improve. The recommendation is especially pertinent to
individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and
teenagers, and outdoor workers. People in these categories should
consider rescheduling or moving outdoor activities indoors.

Health officials warn of effects of inhaling wildfire smoke

  • Updated
  • 0

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The smoky conditions across the state can impact people with significant health conditions, but it can also have an impact for some of the general population.

State air quality experts told KWWL that in some parts of the state, the smoke is so bad that it's impacting everyone to a significant degree. A number of events in the area have either been cancelled or postponed as a result of the smoke.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources put out an air quality warning on Tuesday, saying that the vast majority of the state was under unhealthy air conditions. Several areas were so extreme that they could put healthy people at risk.

Short-term effects of inhaling the smoke can be minor for healthy people, such as stuffy noses or breathing troubles. Rose Corrigan, head of Dubuque's Health Department, says that the long-term effects can be much worse.

Corrigan said, "Everything from mental health, brain health problems to lung and heart problems. Premature lung and heart problems and even premature death. Lung disease is occurring."

Corrigan warns that this data around long-term effects of wildfire smoke is limited, with studies mostly being done on firefighters so far. However, she says the long-term impact could be even more severe for vulnerable people like children or the elderly.

Corrigan says with the current air quality, everyone should be avoiding outdoor activity as much as possible. Those that have to go outside are recommended to wear an N-95 mask.

To keep up to date with the current air quality in your neck of the woods, visit AirNow.gov.

Over 80 million people in the Midwest and east coast are experiencing very unhealthy air quality due to Canadian wildfires. Chicago and Detroit are in the top three cities worldwide for air pollution.

