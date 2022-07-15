Health officials warn caution while a new COVID-19 surge gains momentum

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)-- The number of COVID-19 cases is rising again across the country as more people head out to enjoy the summer.
In response president Joe Biden extended the COVID-19 public health emergency on July 15th to another three months. With a new sub-variant on the rise some health officials in Iowa are saying it might be time to consider the return to masks and other measures.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there have been 6,452 reported positive tests in the last seven days.
Of those tests: 615 have been in Linn County, 470 in Johnson County, 266 in Blackhawk county, and 217 with 1 death in Dubuque.
Iowa has not seen these kind of numbers since the last surge in the winter. Dubuque's public health specialist Mary Rose Corrigan says a big part of the recent spread is the new ba.5 variant.
"Recent data has shown that the vaccine isn't quite as effective against ba.5 as the original omnicron or original covid-19 virus," Corrigan said. "So it is a time to take precautions."
Corrigan says while part of that precaution is going back to masking policies another is getting vaccinated and boosted. Vaccination rates have dragged in recent months. With under 60% of Dubuque's total population still fully vaccinated and boosted. Child vaccination rates in Dubuque County are even lower. Only at 29% for children between 5 and 11, and about 50% for kids between 12 and 18.