Health officials recommend getting vaccinated with new Covid-19 boosters ahead of fall surge

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)-- Health officials are anticipating the rollout of the new bivalent booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna after the FDA approved them on Wednesday. The shots are supposed to be at least twice as effective as previous doses when it comes to combating the Omicron Covid-19 variant. Officials believe it will help get numbers down now, and reduce the impact of the surge coming in the fall.
"Looking at all respiratory illnesses going into the fall," Stacey Killian, head of Dubuque's Visiting Nurses Association, said. "Schools are back in session, you’re not able to be outdoors as much as the weather gets colder.”
Currently the CDC puts fourteen Iowa counties at a high community level for Covid-19. These include Dubuque, Jackson, and Johnson counties. With the fall incoming many health officials are concerned Iowa could see another major surge like last fall. That’s why Killian says it’s important to get fully vaccinated now.
“It’s a great tool that we’ve had," Killian said. "We’ve had these vaccines out for quite some time. And we’ve had a good response with it as well. You can see the hospitalizations have declined since we last surged last fall.”
The vaccination rate in iowa actually rises with age. At the lowest is 10-19 with 40% of the population fully vaccinated. The highest is people over 65, with just under 90% fully vaccinated.
According to health officials the new boosters were designed similarly to how they create yearly flu vaccines. By combining the previous versions with antigens from the omicron strain, a stronger more effective vaccine is made.
According to Chris Hartig, Ceo of hartig drug pharmacies, the data shows they're much more effective.
“The moderna vaccine is, studies are suggesting that its about two times more effective than the current moderna vaccine," Hartig said. "The pfizer vaccine appears to be more than that.”
Currently the second booster dose is only approved for people over 50. However the Moderna booster is approved for people twelve and up and the Pfizer for people eighteen and older.
Hartig recommends anyone going to get their Covid-19 booster, look into getting their flu shot as well.
“We can actually do concurrent administration, meaning in one arm we provide you the covid shot and in the other arm we provide you the flu shot,” Hartig said.
He says this practice is not new, and was done last year as well to combat Covid-19 and the flu. Hartig says if the CDC approves the boosters as expected in the next couple of days, they should have them at Hartig Pharmacies by the weekend. People can make appointments now on their website.