Health experts say long term impacts of inhaling wildfire smoke are dangerous

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The smoky conditions across the state can impact people with significant health conditions, but it can also have an impact for some of the general population.
State air quality experts told KWWL that in some parts of the state, the smoke is so bad that it's impacting everyone to a significant degree. A number of events in the area have either been cancelled or postponed as a result of the smoke.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources put out an air quality warning on Tuesday, saying that the vast majority of the state was under unhealthy air conditions. Several areas were so extreme that they could put healthy people at risk.
Short-term effects of inhaling the smoke can be minor for healthy people, such as stuffy noses or breathing troubles. Rose Corrigan, head of Dubuque's Health Department, says that the long-term effects can be much worse.
Corrigan said, "Everything from mental health, brain health problems to lung and heart problems. Premature lung and heart problems and even premature death. Lung disease is occurring."
Corrigan warns that this data around long-term effects of wildfire smoke is limited, with studies mostly being done on firefighters so far. However, she says the long-term impact could be even more severe for vulnerable people like children or the elderly.
Corrigan says with the current air quality, everyone should be avoiding outdoor activity as much as possible. Those that have to go outside are recommended to wear an N-95 mask.
To keep up to date with the current air quality in your neck of the woods, visit AirNow.gov.
Over 80 million people in the Midwest and east coast are experiencing very unhealthy air quality due to Canadian wildfires. Chicago and Detroit are in the top three cities worldwide for air pollution.